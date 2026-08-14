Memorial Middle teacher arrested over inappropriate messages to former student: HCSO

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The Brief A Memorial Middle School teacher faces charges after deputies say he sent inappropriate messages to a former student in Hillsborough County. Detectives began investigating 31-year-old Christian Schneider in late July regarding communications with a former student at Franklin Middle School. Investigators say Schneider admitted to engaging in inappropriate conversations with the victim dating back to 2023.



A Memorial Middle School teacher was arrested Friday after sending inappropriate messages to a former student, according to deputies.

Tampa middle school investigation

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they started investigating the teacher, 31-year-old Christian Schneider, at the end of July. Detectives said Schneider was sending inappropriate messages to a former student at Franklin Middle School.

The Memorial Middle School teacher told investigators that he was involved in inappropriate conversations with the victim since 2023, according to HCSO.

Schneider was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

Unlawful use of two-way communication device

The investigation remains active.

Message details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding how the messages were discovered or the exact age of the victim.

Sheriff Chronister statement

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released the following statement about the arrest:

"Teachers hold a position of trust that comes with enormous responsibility. When that trust is exploited, it's not just a crime, it's a violation of everything our schools are supposed to stand for. Detectives will continue investigating these cases aggressively, and anyone who abuses their position with a child will be held accountable."