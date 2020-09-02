Expand / Collapse search

Metropolitan Ministries in need of help after 60% drop in volunteers

Coronavirus in Florida
Since the pandemic started Metropolitan Ministries has helped more than 1500 families stay in their homes.

TAMPA, Fla. - The local non-profit, Metropolitan Ministries, needs to fill nearly 200 empty volunteer spots.

According to the organization, for the first time, they have experienced a 60% drop in volunteers during the pandemic. They said they have seen a surge in need from local families.

The agency has sent out nearly 40,000 emergency food boxes to families in need since the outbreak started -- that's about 1,500 per week.

Metropolitan Ministries also cooks 3,000 hot grab-and-go meals per day. 

They said volunteers are urgently needed to fill 178 open shifts. 

To learn more about how you can volunteer or donate, click over to their website.
 