Metropolitan Ministries in need of help after 60% drop in volunteers

The local non-profit, Metropolitan Ministries, needs to fill nearly 200 empty volunteer spots.

According to the organization, for the first time, they have experienced a 60% drop in volunteers during the pandemic. They said they have seen a surge in need from local families.

The agency has sent out nearly 40,000 emergency food boxes to families in need since the outbreak started -- that's about 1,500 per week.

Metropolitan Ministries also cooks 3,000 hot grab-and-go meals per day.

They said volunteers are urgently needed to fill 178 open shifts.

To learn more about how you can volunteer or donate, click over to their website.

