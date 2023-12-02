Microfund Program makes comeback to help boost St. Pete businesses

A program dedicated to boosting local businesses in St. Petersburg is making a comeback.

From Dec. 14 to Jan. 15, the South St. Pete Community Redevelopment Agency will reopen the application portal for its second launch of the Microfund Program.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation, the South St. Pete CRA and The Greenhouse began to develop the free program two years ago. In Spring 2023, the CRA set aside $440,000 to launch the program with its first cohort of 53 businesses.

Each participant is paired with a business navigator and mentor.

"In doing that, they have the opportunity to work on business plans, capacity building, networking with other businesses, and at the end of that, they leave the program with a completed business plan and also have access to grant funding," said Tracey Smith, small business liaison and co-manager of The Greenhouse.

Smith explained that the grants are based on the type of business that completes the program, including:

Existing Brick and Mortar - $10,000

Existing Family Childcare - $10,000

Existing Home-Based Business - $5,000

Existing Shared Commercial Space - $5,000

Early-Stage Startup - $2,500

Local painter, Vivia Barron, joined the first cohort. She described her art as, "It is about us, black people. I'm from Jamaica originally, so I'm very, very connected to the water."

Barron said she faced hurdle after hurdle over the past few years.

"You had to look at the shock of your business completely dissipating, because art is the last thing people are thinking about after all that devastation," she explained. "Art is not on the list of things to purchase when things are so expensive. It's tough out there right now."

Through her business navigator and mentor, she learned she had to pivot her business to cater more to the digital world.

"I was able to define my brand a little bit more and get help with social media marketing. I noticed a difference immediately. Really, it was immediate," she said.

Smith said the relaunch of the 60-day intensive program will accept 135 participants, split between three cohorts. For more information, click here.