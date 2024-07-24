Mini-lobster season 2024: Here’s what to know before catching crustaceans in Florida

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Mini-lobster season is here. For two days, lobster lovers can catch the crustaceans in Florida during spiny lobster sport season.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers the following guidelines for lobster hunters.

When does mini-lobster season start?

Mini-lobster season in Florida is July 24 – 25, 2024 for Florida residents and non-Florida residents. State residents were also allowed to take lobsters in Florida waters on July 14.

Can I take lobsters from all waters in Florida?

No. Lobster harvesting is not allowed in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park during the sport season. Lobster harvesting is also prohibited in Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, no-take areas in the Florida Keys Marine Sanctuary, in the Biscayne Bay/Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary, and in the five coral reef protection areas in Biscayne National Park.

Do I need a license to take a lobster?

Yes. Unless exempt, a saltwater fishing license and a lobster permit are required to harvest spiny lobster.

What rules are there for mini-lobster season?

Lobsters must be landed in whole condition. Separating the tail from the body is prohibited in state waters.

Harvesting or possessing egg-bearing spiny lobster, or any other egg-bearing species of lobster that is classified as a spiny, slipper, or furry lobster.

Lobster hunters may not use anything that could puncture, penetrate, or crush the lobster's shell or flesh.

Recreational trapping is prohibited.

Night diving is banned in Monroe County.

Is there a bag limit during mini-lobster season?

Yes. Lobster hunters may take six per person in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park and 12 per person in the rest of Florida.

Is there a lobster size limit during mini-season?

Yes. The carapace, or hard upper shell of the lobster, must be larger than three inches.

When is regular spiny lobster season in Florida?

Regular spiny lobster season runs Aug. 6 - March 31.

Click here for more information about lobster mini-season and regular season in Florida.

