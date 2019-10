Police in Bradenton say a missing 8-year-old girl was later found safe at a relative's home.

According to police, 8-year-old Zhan'e Jenkins left her home on 7th Avenue E some time around 11:30 a.m. Monday. A missing child alert was issued a few hours later.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police said she was found safe. They did not provide any additional details.