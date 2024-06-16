Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Orlando

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen in the area of the 1000th block of Colyer Street in Orlando.

Officials say Makiya Cole is a black girl who's 4 feet 3 inches tall and 100 pounds. According to authorities, she has black hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Cole was last seen wearing a black bonnet, black shirt, blue jeans, black and white shoes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says she may have blue-tipped hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or 911.

