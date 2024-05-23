Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old Dade City boy

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old boy from Dade City.

FDLE is searching for Alton Brownfield, a white 15-year-old boy standing at 5'6" with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to FDLE, he was last seen in the area of the 34000 block of Winding Hills Loop in Dade City wearing a brown hoodie and gray pants with a black stripe down the side and no shoes.

Alton has multiple scars on both of his forearms. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brownfield, you are asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 Ext. 7 or 911.