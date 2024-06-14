St. Pete father accused of killing toddler, child's mother back in court for second competency hearing

The man accused of killing his two-year-old son and stabbing the child’s mother to death was back in court Friday for a second competency hearing.

Thomas Mosley spent six months at the state hospital after a judge found him incompetent to stand trial last fall. Friday, Dr. Theresa L. Ascheman Jones, who evaluated Mosley at the facility, testified that she found Mosley competent to proceed in January.

Pictured: Thomas Mosley in a Pinellas County courtroom.

She said he told her he’d attempted suicide three times since 2019, and that the third time was on his birthday in 2023. That’s also right before he was arrested for the murders.

Mosley is accused of stabbing Pashun Jeffery more than 100 times in March 2023 in St. Pete. She was found in her apartment and two-year-old Taylen was found a day later in a lake close to Mosley’s mother’s home. Police said evidence puts Mosley at both scenes.

Jeffery and Taylen’s family was in the courtroom Friday wearing shirts with pictures of the mother and son.

Pictured: Pashun Jeffery with Taylen Mosley.

Jones also testified that Mosley was on anti-psychotic medication and medicine for anxiety and depression the entire time he was at the facility. She said while he reported having hallucinations, he was observed as being mostly logical and able to verbalize his needs.

Jones told the court that when he got to the facility, he indicated that he knew he was found incompetent to proceed, and that he knew about his case.

Mosley was quiet in court Friday and was seen playing tic tac toe at times with his attorneys.

Pictured: Taylen Mosley.

The judge on Friday ruled that 13 calls Mosley made in jail from February 2024 when he got back from the state hospital to as recently as June 8, 2024, are permitted. The state argued Mosley’s conversations with his mother and brother totaling nearly six hours show his interactions and behavior. Defense attorneys, however, said the phone calls are not relevant to his competency.

There will be more testimony from doctors at the second half of the competency hearing next Friday. That’s when the judge is expected to decide if Mosley is competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Mosley has pleaded not guilty.

