Pasco County family missing and endangered, deputies say

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered family that was last seen early on Wednesday morning.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

According to deputies, Rain Mancini, Phillip Zilliot II, Karma Zilliot and Phillip Zilliot III were all last seen on June 12 around 12:30 a.m. in the Nottingham Trl. area of Hudson.

Officials say they do not know what Mancini, Zilliot II, Zilliot and Zilliot III were last seen wearing.

According to the sheriff's office:

Rain Mancini, 26, is 5'7", around 240 lbs., with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Phillip Zilliot II, 25, is 5'10", around 238 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Karma Zilliot, 6, is 3'6", around 65 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Phillip Zilliot III, 5, is 4", around 65 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

