Pasco County family missing and endangered, deputies say
HUDSON, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered family that was last seen early on Wednesday morning.
Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
According to deputies, Rain Mancini, Phillip Zilliot II, Karma Zilliot and Phillip Zilliot III were all last seen on June 12 around 12:30 a.m. in the Nottingham Trl. area of Hudson.
READ: Two booked for murder after Amber Alert for Louisiana children, 4-year-old dead
Image 1 of 2
▼
Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Officials say they do not know what Mancini, Zilliot II, Zilliot and Zilliot III were last seen wearing.
Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
According to the sheriff's office:
- Rain Mancini, 26, is 5'7", around 240 lbs., with auburn hair and brown eyes.
- Phillip Zilliot II, 25, is 5'10", around 238 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
- Karma Zilliot, 6, is 3'6", around 65 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.
- Phillip Zilliot III, 5, is 4", around 65 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter