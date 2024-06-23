Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in Clearwater

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in the area of the 2900 block of Holly Court in Clearwater.

Officials say Ginny Zipprer is a white girl who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 107 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities say Zipprer may be carrying a sage green backpack and could be with Alexander Puyda, a white male who's 6 feet 2 inches tall and 140 pounds. Puyda has blonde hair and blue eyes and a scar on his abdomen, according to law enforcement.

Officials say they could have gone to Georgia and could be traveling in a 2017, blue Toyota Corolla, FL tag number 5295YZ.

Authorities say if they are found they should not be approached and law enforcement should be contacted immediately.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, you are asked to please contact the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242 or 911.

