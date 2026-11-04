Missing Citrus County motorcyclist found dead in woods

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The Brief Citrus County deputies said they found missing motorcyclist Guy Gibbs dead in a wooded area off Highway 488. Surveillance video captured Gibbs leaving a Crystal River bar on Saturday night before he crashed on a curve, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. The Florida Highway Patrol has taken over the fatal traffic crash investigation.



A 53-year-old motorcyclist reported missing over the weekend died after crashing off a highway curve in Crystal River, according to authorities.

Crystal River motorcycle crash

What we know:

Guy Gibbs, 53, died after failing to negotiate a turn while riding his motorcycle along Highway 488, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said the motorcycle veered off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area, where Gibbs sustained fatal injuries.

Citrus County deputies received a missing person report on Sunday after Gibbs failed to return home. He had last been seen Saturday night at the Loft Bar & Grill in Crystal River, wearing a black Harley-Davidson T-shirt, blue denim jeans and black shoes.

Criminal Investigations Detective Walker reviewed surveillance footage that showed Gibbs leaving the restaurant and traveling westbound on Highway 488. Ground searches led the detective directly to the crash site in the woods off the highway.

Officials pronounced Gibbs dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed his family has been notified, adding, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Highway 488 fatal wreck

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the exact time the motorcycle crash occurred along Highway 488.

Authorities have also not disclosed whether weather conditions, speed or mechanical issues contributed to Gibbs losing control on the curve.

Florida Highway Patrol investigation

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol was notified of the wreck and has assumed control of the scene as the lead agency.

State troopers will conduct the full traffic crash investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.