Missing Citrus County motorcyclist found dead in woods
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - A 53-year-old motorcyclist reported missing over the weekend died after crashing off a highway curve in Crystal River, according to authorities.
Crystal River motorcycle crash
What we know:
Guy Gibbs, 53, died after failing to negotiate a turn while riding his motorcycle along Highway 488, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said the motorcycle veered off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area, where Gibbs sustained fatal injuries.
Citrus County deputies received a missing person report on Sunday after Gibbs failed to return home. He had last been seen Saturday night at the Loft Bar & Grill in Crystal River, wearing a black Harley-Davidson T-shirt, blue denim jeans and black shoes.
Criminal Investigations Detective Walker reviewed surveillance footage that showed Gibbs leaving the restaurant and traveling westbound on Highway 488. Ground searches led the detective directly to the crash site in the woods off the highway.
Officials pronounced Gibbs dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed his family has been notified, adding, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."
Highway 488 fatal wreck
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the exact time the motorcycle crash occurred along Highway 488.
Authorities have also not disclosed whether weather conditions, speed or mechanical issues contributed to Gibbs losing control on the curve.
Florida Highway Patrol investigation
What's next:
The Florida Highway Patrol was notified of the wreck and has assumed control of the scene as the lead agency.
State troopers will conduct the full traffic crash investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the missing person search and preliminary crash findings in an agency report, as well as the Florida Highway Patrol.