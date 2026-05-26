Missing Florida dog rescued from 40-foot sinkhole reunites with family

article

The Brief A small dog is back with its family after being trapped 40 feet down a Suwannee County sinkhole for more than a week. The Suwannee County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team utilized specialized equipment to lower a rescuer safely into the deep hole.



A dog has been reunited with its owners after first responders rescued it from a sinkhole in Florida.

Suwannee County sinkhole rescue

What we know:

Crews with the Suwannee County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a dog trapped inside a sinkhole last week.

Members of the SCFR Special Operations Team said the small dog was about 40 feet down inside the sinkhole.

The dog’s owners told first responders that the animal had been missing for more than a week.

A small dog is held safely by a Suwannee County first responder after being brought back to the surface completely unharmed. Image is courtesy of Suwannee County Fire Rescue.

Crews used specialized rescue equipment and techniques to lower a rescuer into the sinkhole and retrieve the dog.

The dog was brought back to the surface unharmed and into the arms of its family.

Fire department specialized training

What they're saying:

In a social media post, Suwannee County Fire Rescue wrote, "Suwannee County Fire Rescue was able to safely and successfully complete this rescue due to the continued support from Fire Chief Miller and the Suwannee County Commissioners, whose commitment to providing specialized equipment and training allows SCFR personnel to respond to unique emergencies such as this one."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A first responder carefully ascends from the deep sinkhole while holding the missing small dog during the successful underground rescue. Image is courtesy of Suwannee County Fire Rescue.

Trapped pet emergency gaps

What we don't know:

Officials did not state the exact address or location of the sinkhole within the county. It is also unknown exactly how the dog fell into the hole or the specific day the rescue took place.