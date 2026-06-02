Missing Florida man’s remains identified after being found on Eglin AFB property 10 years after he vanished

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The Brief A Florida man who went missing in 2015 has been found after skeletal remains discovered on Eglin Air Force Base property were positively identified as John Thomas "JT" Watson. Walton County Sheriff's Office investigators identified the 38-year-old through DNA analysis after human remains and a set of car keys were uncovered late last year. The investigation continues into what happened to the Florida man after his abandoned car was found on military land a decade ago.



A missing Florida man has been identified a decade after he disappeared, following the discovery of human remains on Eglin Air Force Base property.

John Thomas "JT" Watson, of DeFuniak Springs, was 38 years old when he vanished in August 2015, prompting years of extensive searches by local law enforcement.

Florida man identified

What we know:

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, John Thomas "JT" Watson was released from prison on July 1, 2015, and stayed with family and at motels in DeFuniak Springs while trying to rebuild his life.

In August 2015, investigators said he bought two used vehicles, a Ford Mustang and a Mitsubishi Mirage. He was last seen driving the Mirage in DeFuniak Springs on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015.

John Thomas "JT" Watson, 38, was last seen driving in DeFuniak Springs on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, before his remains were discovered a decade later on military property. Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers found the Mirage abandoned with the keys inside on a large, wooded section of Eglin property between Coy Burgess Loop and Nelson Road on Oct. 18, 2015. It was photographed, towed, and taken into evidence, according to WCSO.

On Nov. 24, 2025, human remains were discovered near Forest Oak Road on Eglin Air Force Base property. Workers also found a set of keys belonging to Watson's Ford Mustang near the skeletal remains, though no weapons were located.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and DNA Labs International used DNA analysis to positively identify the remains as Watson.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office, the District 1 Medical Examiner's Office and the Legacy K9 Search Team all assisted in the investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Yellow crime scene tape marks a heavily wooded section of Eglin Air Force Base property near Forest Oak Road where the skeletal remains of John Thomas "JT" Watson were discovered. Image is courtesy of the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Active Walton County investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed Watson's cause of death or how his remains ended up near Forest Oak Road. Investigators have not released information regarding whether foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

The investigation into Watson's death remains ongoing.

Investigators with the District 1 Medical Examiner's Office walk through a heavily wooded section of Eglin Air Force Base property during the recovery operation. Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 850-892-8111, or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.