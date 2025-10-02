Missing Florida woman found naked in ditch after crashing car into canal planned to stay in woods: SLCSO

The Brief A missing Florida woman was found alive, but naked in a ditch in St. Lucie County days after crashing her car into a canal. She was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are continuing to investigate as part of this ongoing investigation.



A Florida woman who was reported missing earlier this week by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, after her car was discovered submerged in a canal, has been found alive.

The backstory:

On September 30, 2025, St. Lucie County deputies went to the area of Indrio Road and Johnston Road shortly after noon after receiving reports that a vehicle had gone off a canal bank and into the water.

Investigators said it was unclear what caused Fisher’s vehicle to go into the water and nobody was found inside.

The vehicle was registered to Jennifer Fisher, 53, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office’s Aviation Unit, Drone Team, Dive Team, and K-9 Unit searched the area for Fisher, but did not immediately locate her.

Detectives said Fisher had planned to stay at an Airbnb for two nights, but the location of the Airbnb was unknown. They added that she left Jacksonville with a teal-colored electric bicycle (E-Bike) secured in the back of her vehicle. The e-bike was not located with her car.

At that time, the sheriff’s office put out a missing persons alert stating that Fisher’s whereabouts were unknown and her welfare was a matter of concern.

Missing Florida woman found

Dig deeper:

On October 1, 2025, several people called 911 around 5:35 a.m., reporting a naked woman lying in a ditch.

Deputies from the Patrol Operations Bureau, along with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue, went to the scene and identified the woman as Fisher.

According to SLCSO, Fisher was not forthcoming but did confirm she had crashed her vehicle, removed her clothing, and walked into the woods with the intent of staying there for several days.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

When questioned about her reported e-bike, deputies said Fisher advised that she did not have it with her, noting that her only complaint to deputies was irritation from fire ant bites.

She was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

What's next:

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are continuing to investigate as part of this ongoing investigation.