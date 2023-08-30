Hurricane Idalia Updates: Storm causes flooding, damage in Bay Area

Hurricane Idalia may not have made a direct hit on the Bay Area, but it did cause damage as it passed by on the West Coast.

Many coastal areas experienced flooding early Wednesday morning and a flood watch is in place until Thursday morning.

Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island was under several inches of water as of 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Snell Island was also experiencing flooding early Wednesday morning as the tide began to rise.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Rick Ware

As high tide began to roll in, Harbor Island also began to flood.

Troll Music, located at 628 E Venice Ave., Venice, also experienced storm damage from Hurricane Idalia.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: City of Venice

Photos show a portion of the building’s roof was blown off.

Venice Public Works is helping to clear the roadway.

Credit: Sharon Toler

Few details have been released, but there was a fire early Wednesday morning in Madeira Beach at 14120 N. Bayshore Drive.

Officers in Bradenton, along with the city of Bradenton Fire Department and FPL responded to a report of a sparking power line outside of Kentucky Motel earlier. Residents were briefly evacuated for their safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.