Hurricane Idalia Updates: Storm causes flooding, damage in Bay Area
Tampa, Fla. - Hurricane Idalia may not have made a direct hit on the Bay Area, but it did cause damage as it passed by on the West Coast.
Many coastal areas experienced flooding early Wednesday morning and a flood watch is in place until Thursday morning.
Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island was under several inches of water as of 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Snell Island was also experiencing flooding early Wednesday morning as the tide began to rise.
Credit: Rick Ware
As high tide began to roll in, Harbor Island also began to flood.
Troll Music, located at 628 E Venice Ave., Venice, also experienced storm damage from Hurricane Idalia.
Courtesy: City of Venice
Photos show a portion of the building’s roof was blown off.
Venice Public Works is helping to clear the roadway.
Credit: Sharon Toler
Few details have been released, but there was a fire early Wednesday morning in Madeira Beach at 14120 N. Bayshore Drive.
Officers in Bradenton, along with the city of Bradenton Fire Department and FPL responded to a report of a sparking power line outside of Kentucky Motel earlier. Residents were briefly evacuated for their safety.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.