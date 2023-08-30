Hurricane Idalia Updates: Storm causes flooding, damage in Bay Area

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until WED 10:07 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 8:29 PM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:52 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hurricane Idalia Updates: Storm causes flooding, damage in Bay Area

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricane Idalia
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Idalia upgrades to Cat 3 in 2 a.m. update

Hurricane Idalia has been upgraded to a Category 3 storm as it continues to move north along Florida's Gulf Coast. The storm is expected to reach Category 4 strength as it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday morning.

Tampa, Fla. - Hurricane Idalia may not have made a direct hit on the Bay Area, but it did cause damage as it passed by on the West Coast.

Many coastal areas experienced flooding early Wednesday morning and a flood watch is in place until Thursday morning.

Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island was under several inches of water as of 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Treasure Island flooding

Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island was under several inches of water as Hurricane Idalia passed by on the west.

Snell Island was also experiencing flooding early Wednesday morning as the tide began to rise. 

Credit: Rick Ware

As high tide began to roll in, Harbor Island also began to flood. 

Harbor Island flooding

The waters on Harbor Island began rising early Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia passed west of the Bay Area.

Troll Music, located at 628 E Venice Ave., Venice, also experienced storm damage from Hurricane Idalia.

Courtesy: City of Venice

Photos show a portion of the building’s roof was blown off.

Venice Public Works is helping to clear the roadway.

Credit: Sharon Toler 

Few details have been released, but there was a fire early Wednesday morning in Madeira Beach at 14120 N. Bayshore Drive. 

Officers in Bradenton, along with the city of Bradenton Fire Department and FPL responded to a report of a sparking power line outside of Kentucky Motel earlier. Residents were briefly evacuated for their safety. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 