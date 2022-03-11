Expand / Collapse search
‘Miya’s Law’ going to governor after Florida lawmakers give final nod

Published 
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Miya-Marcano-missing-7 article

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing after she did not board a scheduled flight from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida lawmakers Friday gave final approval to a bill (SB 898) that would require apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees.

The bill, dubbed "Miya’s Law," came after the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano, a Valencia College student who went missing from her Orlando apartment in September and was found dead a week later. The suspected killer, who later committed suicide, worked as a maintenance worker at Marcano’s apartment complex. 

According to investigators, he used a master key fob to enter Marcano’s apartment the day she went missing. Under the bill, criminal and sexual-offender background checks would be required for apartment complex employees. Also, tenants would have to be given 24 hours’ notice before workers could enter apartments. 

The Senate unanimously passed the bill Friday, a day after the House passed it. 

Speaking to reporters, Miya Marcano’s father, Marlon, thanked lawmakers. 

"We send a special heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you," he said. "Miya is my world. She’s my baby girl, and I know today that she is smiling." The bill also would ban motels from charging hourly room rates, with a goal of preventing sex trafficking. The legislation is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

