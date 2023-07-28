Moffitt Cancer Center expands telehealth services

We all know someone or know of someone who is battling cancer. The treatments aren’t only draining on the body, but also on the mind and wallet.

Now, Moffitt Cancer Center is expanding their telehealth program, so they can take away some of the burden on their patients.

"If they can stay home when they’re comfortable and not take off work or ask for a ride, that’s one less thing to worry about," said Moffitt’s Department of Health Outcomes and Behavior Assistant Member Laura Oswald.

When someone is battling any type of cancer, time and comfort is everything. Moffitt Cancer Center knows that. They see patients from all around the world, which can mean high costs and lost family time for their patients.

"It can really be challenging, because it’s not just a one time visit to the cancer center," explains Oswald.

That’s why they are expanding their telehealth services. They are focusing on remote monitoring devices, like a remote stethoscope, to keep track of their patient’s health. The data goes directly to their phone and right to their doctor.

"We can train patients to use them themselves, and then they don’t have to come to a clinic to have someone take their blood pressure," Oswald says. "Your doctors want to know everything they can about what you’re experiencing."

They’re using it most for pre-op appointments which are typically short and crucial. They are also focusing on the blind spot between appointments when their patients are receiving treatment and may have side effects.

"We can keep an eye on people and make sure if something’s going on, we can try to catch it early and prevent it from getting worse," Oswald said.

Moffitt hopes expanding the services will give time back to the patient as they work to beat a deadly disease.

"If we can get in a little bit earlier based on patient data, we can hopefully improve outcomes in the longterm," Oswald said.

Moffitt Cancer Center said the patient has to give permission to access the data. If anyone is interested in being part of this initiative they should ask their doctor.