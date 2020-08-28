More CARES Act funds available for Pasco County residents

Additional financial help is on the way for those in Pasco County who've been struggling during the pandemic.

The county is offering another round of funding through the federal CARES Act. It can be used to help cover basic expenses, like rent, mortgage and utilities for up to 800 residents.

Residents can apply for the funding on Tuesday, Sept. 1. It's first come, first serve, and for people who have yet to receive any CARES funding. The count will issue a maximum allowance of $3,500 per household.

If residents have any further questions, they can call the Pasco County Customer Service Center at 727-847-2411.

