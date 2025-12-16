More than 200 ballet students prepare for 'The Nutcracker' at Straz Center

The Brief Next Generation Ballet is the Straz Center's resident ballet program, and they perform The Nutcracker every holiday season. Students audition from all over the country. The Straz Center will present six performances of the classic show.



For the last three months, more than 200 students with Next Generation Ballet have been rehearsing for the holiday classic "The Nutcracker."

What we know:

Next Generation Ballet is the Straz Center's resident ballet program and features students from all over the country.

"It's just grown so much since September. Every day you just see them have that A-HA moment, and as a teacher, that's the best thing, to see them have that A-HA moment."

Two principal guest dancers from the New York City Ballet, Isabella LaFreniere and Jovani Furlan, will join NGB students on stage.

"This production is the hallmark of the holiday season," Next Generation Ballet Artistic Director of Dance Antonio Douthit-Boyd said. "Whether you see it 200 times, and you've seen it once, you will always come away with something new."

What they're saying:

"I think that young dancers always take away the possibility of seeing is believing. You take class every day with your classmates, you see your classmates. You grow every day, but when you see stars like from New York City Ballet, then they get to say, oh my God, that can be me," Douthit-Boyd said. "When the little babies come into the studio for the first time, and they see our pre-professional dancers, they say that can be me, so I think it's just a cycle of just giving back to each other, and then it pushes the dancers a little bit farther."

Sixteen-year-old performer Avery Sell plays Clara, the young girl who receives the nutcracker and goes on the magical journey throughout the show.

"I love to see the joy that it brings people's faces, and coming to see 'The Nutcracker', you'll definitely leave in the holiday spirit," Sell said. "I would say to anyone coming to see 'The Nutcracker', that you're never too old to believe in the magic of Christmas."

What's next:

The Straz Center will be presenting six performances, with the first one on Friday night.

You can book your tickets here,