Mother of child with autism creates safe space, play area for other neurodivergent kids

The Brief Sense Ability Play Café in New Port Richey offers a safe, sensory-friendly environment designed for neurodivergent children and those with autism. CEO Thalia Silveira opened the café after struggling to find comfortable spaces for her own son. The play area features dedicated development stations, a calming room, and special community events like Sensory Santa visits to create an inclusive space.



A New Port Richey mother transformed her personal challenges raising a son with autism into a community haven by launching a sensory-friendly play café designed for neurodivergent children.

Safe spaces for children

What we know:

Thalia Silveira founded the Sense Ability Play Café in New Port Richey to create an inclusive environment where neurodivergent children or children with autism can express themselves without fear.

The facility restricts attendance to just 10 children at a time to make sure the experience is stress-free.

Thoughtful design

Dig deeper:

Silveira designed the space with specialized stations, including sensory areas, an action wall, an imagination station, a grocery store, and a dedicated calming room for children who feel overwhelmed.

"We also design every station with different areas for development," she explained.

A community need

Why you should care:

Silveira experienced deep isolation while navigating her son's autism diagnosis after he was diagnosed at age 3.

She noticed he quickly became overwhelmed and dysregulated in traditional play venues whenever more than 10 families were present.

"I felt like I couldn’t be the only one who feels like this," she said. "With the help of my mom and family and experience, I said let's create that safe space for the community that we need for myself, because I'm searching for it."

Beyond providing play stations, the café actively teaches young children empathy and inclusion, offering a vital resource for families navigating similar journeys.

Future events

What's next:

The café also hosts community support groups and special events, such as visits from a Sensory Santa, helping families capture meaningful memories together.

"Tears were flowing, we were all happy, and it was the greatest experience," she explained. "That's what Sense Ability is all about. Creating an experience and moments that in other locations could be overwhelming."

If you are interested in scheduling a play date there, just click here.