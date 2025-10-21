Motorcyclist clocked going 60 MPH over speed limit in Brooksville: HCSO

The Brief A motorcyclist was clocked going 60 MPH over the speed limit in Brooksville, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Corbin Smith, 21, was clocked at 110 MPH in a 50 MPH zone on Cortez Rd. Detectives say that Smith was arrested under Florida’s new Super Speeder Law, which went into effect on July 1.



A motorcyclist was tracked going 60 MPH over the speed limit in Brooksville, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was using a laser device to conduct speed enforcement on Cortez Blvd., near Olympia Rd.

Corbin Smith, 21, was clocked at 110 MPH in a 50 MPH zone on Cortez Rd.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO released the following statement warning motorcyclists.

"While motorcycles are built for performance, our roads are not racetracks. Speed limits are in place for a reason — to protect everyone on the road. Traveling at more than double the speed limit endangers not only the rider, but every driver and pedestrian nearby. "Ride smart, drive safe — or we will be posting your mugshot faster than your top speed!"

Detectives say that Smith was arrested under Florida’s new Super Speeder Law, which went into effect on July 1.

First conviction: Up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

Second or subsequent conviction: Up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Repeat offenses within five years: Driving privileges revoked for at least 180 days, up to one year.

Smith is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on a $500 bond.

