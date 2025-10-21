Motorcyclist clocked going 60 MPH over speed limit in Brooksville: HCSO
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was tracked going 60 MPH over the speed limit in Brooksville, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy was using a laser device to conduct speed enforcement on Cortez Blvd., near Olympia Rd.
Corbin Smith, 21, was clocked at 110 MPH in a 50 MPH zone on Cortez Rd.
Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
What they're saying:
HCSO released the following statement warning motorcyclists.
"While motorcycles are built for performance, our roads are not racetracks. Speed limits are in place for a reason — to protect everyone on the road. Traveling at more than double the speed limit endangers not only the rider, but every driver and pedestrian nearby. "Ride smart, drive safe — or we will be posting your mugshot faster than your top speed!"
Big picture view:
Detectives say that Smith was arrested under Florida’s new Super Speeder Law, which went into effect on July 1.
- First conviction: Up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.
- Second or subsequent conviction: Up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.
- Repeat offenses within five years: Driving privileges revoked for at least 180 days, up to one year.
RELATED: Super Speeder crackdown: Over 100 drivers arrested in Central Florida under dangerous speeding law
Smith is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on a $500 bond.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Senate.