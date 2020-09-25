Motorcyclist dies following Dale Mabry Highway crash, troopers say

article

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly rash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Tampa.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight Friday near the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Waters Avenue. Troopers said the motorcyclist died at the scene, and an occupant inside the vehicle was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, the northbound lanes of Dale Mabry remain closed until further notice.

