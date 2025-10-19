Motorcyclist hits pedestrian on US-19, both people hospitalized: Tarpon Springs police

The Brief A motorcyclist hit a pedestrian on US-19 and both people were hospitalized, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department. Officers say that the man was crossing US-19 when he was hit by a 2010 Honda motorcycle. Police say that there are no crosswalks in the area of the accident.



Two people were hospitalized after a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian late on Saturday night, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Officers say that the man was crossing US-19 when he was hit by a 2010 Honda motorcycle, driven by a 27-year-old. He was taken to the hospital.

The pedestrian was also hospitalized, but he has life-threatening injuries.

Police say that there are no crosswalks in the area of the accident.

No evidence suggests that the motorcyclist was impaired.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Nate Briseno at 727-938-2849.

The Tarpon Springs Fire Department also responded to the crash.

