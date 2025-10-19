Motorcyclist hits pedestrian on US-19, both people hospitalized: Tarpon Springs police
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Two people were hospitalized after a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian late on Saturday night, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.
Officers say that the man was crossing US-19 when he was hit by a 2010 Honda motorcycle, driven by a 27-year-old. He was taken to the hospital.
The pedestrian was also hospitalized, but he has life-threatening injuries.
Police say that there are no crosswalks in the area of the accident.
No evidence suggests that the motorcyclist was impaired.
READ: Teen arrested with guns, drugs and cash in Plant City: HCSO
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Nate Briseno at 727-938-2849.
The Tarpon Springs Fire Department also responded to the crash.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tarpon Springs Police Department.