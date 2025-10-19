Teen arrested with guns, drugs and cash in Plant City: HCSO

The Brief A teen was arrested with guns, drugs and cash in Plant City after being pulled over, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Detectives had already served a search warrant on the 17-year-old's phone when they saw him leave his home with a rifle. He then drove away and deputies conducted a traffic stop.



A teen is facing several charges after being arrested in Plant City with rifles, thousands of dollars in cash and over 100 pounds of concentrated THC, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Detectives had already served a search warrant on the 17-year-old's phone when they were monitoring him on Thursday at his home on Jap Tucker Rd.

That's when deputies say they saw him leave the home with a rifle.

He then drove away and deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What they found

3 rifles (including 1 stolen firearm)

Over $34,000 in cash

Nearly 120 pounds of THC resin

500 grams of vegetative cannabis

Multiple rounds of ammunition

The teen is facing the following charges:

Delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, community center, or recreational facility

Minor in possession of a firearm

Armed possession of controlled substance

