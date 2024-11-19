Moving beyond the storms with "Beach Aid"

It’s been a few weeks since back-to-back Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit Tampa Bay . With the rebuilding well underway, now is a good time to try and move beyond the storms.

Filmmaker and author David Yates, who used to be CEO of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and Dr. Terry Collier, president and founder of Crisis Connect, stopped by FOX 13 News to tell us about an event they’re calling "Beach Aid." They describe it as a day of respite, inspiration, and community — a family-friendly event filled with fun, giving back, and support.

Beach Aid will be held on Saturday, November 30, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Madiera Beach City Hall Complex.

READ MORE: Rays: Team suspends new stadium plans, blames county for not securing bond money in October

The first 2,000 people will get a free meal. Visitors will also have access to free clothing, furniture and household supplies, as well as free counseling and live music. They’ll also be streaming NCAA football live, so no one has to miss any games.

To learn more about the event, click here .

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live: