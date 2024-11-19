Expand / Collapse search

Moving Beyond the Storms with 'Beach Aid'

By Robert Shackelford
Published  November 19, 2024 4:06pm EST
Pinellas County
FOX 13's Linda Hurtado interviews filmmaker and author David Yates and Dr. Terry Collier, president and founder of Crisis Connect, about their upcoming event, "Beach Aid," which is meant to give back to the Pinellas County community after the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

MADIERA BEACH, Fla. - It’s been a few weeks since back-to-back Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit Tampa Bay. With the rebuilding well underway, now is a good time to try and move beyond the storms. 

Filmmaker and author David Yates, who used to be CEO of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and Dr. Terry Collier, president and founder of Crisis Connect, stopped by FOX 13 News to tell us about an event they’re calling "Beach Aid." They describe it as a day of respite, inspiration, and community — a family-friendly event filled with fun, giving back, and support. 

Beach Aid will be held on Saturday, November 30, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Madiera Beach City Hall Complex.  

The first 2,000 people will get a free meal. Visitors will also have access to free clothing, furniture and household supplies, as well as free counseling and live music. They’ll also be streaming NCAA football live, so no one has to miss any games.

To learn more about the event, click here.

