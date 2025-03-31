Florida teen ‘scared’ of woman accused of cyberstalking, soliciting a child for sex: ‘Wanna go to the club?’

The Brief An Alabama woman is accused of driving more than two hours to try to have sex with a minor in Florida. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Tracey Heinfeld, 53, was arrested after she called 911 to report underage drinking and smoking. Heinfeld was arrested for using an electronic device to solicit a child, traveling to meet a minor for sex, cyber-stalking, and tampering with evidence.



An Alabama woman who is accused of driving more than two hours to have sex with a minor was busted after she called 911 to report underage drinking and smoking, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Deputies said they were called to a home in Santa Rosa Beach on Saturday to investigate a report of a juvenile being at a house drinking and smoking.

When deputies arrived, they said they spoke with Tracey Heinfeld, 53, of Leeds, Alabama, who said she drove from Orange Beach to check on a teenager who was friends with her son.

She told deputies she was worried and wanted to ensure he was okay.

According to WCSO, Hienfeld said she was able to find out the child’s location from someone's account on Snapchat.

The other side:

Deputies said when they spoke to the juvenile, the teen said he was scared of Heinfeld and that she was trying to have sex with him.

The victim, according to WCSO, also showed deputies text messages sent from Heinfeld’s phone clearly stating she wanted to have sex with him.

Tracey Heinfeld mugshot courtesy of the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

While reading the text messages on the victim’s phone, deputies said Heinfeld sent two pictures. The first was a picture of a WCSO patrol vehicle at the scene, and the second was of deputies standing in front of the house.

Dig deeper:

Deputies said after Heinfeld was read her rights, she continued to speak with them and said again that she got the victim’s address from Snapchat.

According to WCSO, she allowed deputies to access her phone, where they could see she had deleted text messages from the conversation with the victim.

After recovering the text messages, deputies said they matched the text messages on the victim’s phone. At one point, deputies said the juvenile begged Heinfeld not to come and told her he did not want to see her.

According to WCSO, Heinfeld said in text messages, "I'm coming to see you. I'm already halfway there, so when I get there, do you wanna go to the club? I’ll go to the pub with you. Maybe I’ll pick you up a drink and get you drunk and take advantage of you, or maybe I won't. Maybe I’ll just let you see me and then just turn around and go home."

Heinfeld was arrested for using an electronic device to solicit a child, traveling to meet a minor for sex, cyber-stalking, and tampering with evidence.

Her bond was set at $500,000.

