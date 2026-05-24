Multi-agency response deployed following fire on Egmont Key

The Brief An Egmont Key island fire has triggered a multi-agency emergency response in the Tampa Bay region Sunday. Marine safety units report that thick black smoke from the island is highly visible from surrounding coastal areas. First responders have confirmed that no injuries have occurred as local and federal teams manage the scene.



An Egmont Key island fire has sparked a coordinated emergency response off the coast Sunday afternoon, sending visible plumes of dark smoke across the water.

Multiple local and federal agencies have deployed specialized units to secure the perimeter.

Egmont Key brush fire

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is assisting local and federal partners in response to a fire on Egmont Key. Thick black smoke from the blaze is highly visible to residents and boaters across surrounding coastal areas.

Open flames burn through island palm trees and undergrowth, sending thick columns of black smoke into the air that could be seen across surrounding coastal waters.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. Marine assets remain on the water near the historic island to support ongoing containment and safety operations.

Emergency rescue containment details

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire on the island has not been determined by authorities. It is also unclear how many acres of land have been impacted or how long emergency crews will need to completely extinguish the flames.

Coastline safety recommendations

What you can do:

Smoke pours from charred vegetation along the shoreline of Egmont Key as marine safety units monitor the active island fire from the water.

Boaters in the Tampa Bay area should maintain a safe distance from Egmont Key to avoid interfering with responding marine vessels. Residents noticing the black smoke from nearby shorelines do not need to contact emergency dispatches unless they are in immediate danger.