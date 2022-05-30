Must-see video: Alligator takes golfers' ball on Central Florida course

It appears a large alligator wanted to take its shot at scoring a hole-in-one when it interrupted golfers at a Volusia County golf course.

A golfer, who began recording the reptile as it took their golf ball, said it happened during a game at the Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach.

WATCH: Massive gator interrupts golfers at Stoneybrook course in Sarasota

Video shared with FOX 35 News by Mike Harb shows the gator grabbing the ball and putting it in his mouth, before walking away with it.

"Chase him closer to the hole… have him just drop it in the hole," one golfer could be heard saying in the video.

As alligators venture about, looking for their perfect mate, residential areas and outdoor recreation spaces often become gator crossing zones.