My Safe Florida Home Program reopens: How to apply

The My Safe Florida Home Program, helping cut property insurance costs for Floridians, reopened on Monday and will start offering grants again.

This program offers matching grants for Floridians of up to $10,000 to homeowners who shore up their homes with storm-protective upgrades like hurricane-safe doors or windows.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 7028 into law in April to allocate $200 million to the My Safe Florida Home Program.

The bill also allows applicants under the program to still receive home inspections even if they're not eligible for a grant.

First-time applicants must complete an initial wind-mitigation inspection to proceed to the grant application. That inspection will then provide homeowners with:

The opportunity to share that report with their insurance carrier to make sure they're receiving all possible discounts on the hurricane portion of their home insurance premium

A roadmap to retrofitting their home with improvements to strengthen it against hurricanes

Existing users can access their portal account to see their Grant Group Category number.

My Safe Florida Home was established in 2006 and brought back in 2022.

To apply, click here.