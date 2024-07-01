New Florida laws going into effect on July 1: Here are some of the highlights
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has been busy over the last couple months, signing a plethora of bills into law, and on Monday, over 150 of those bills will go into effect.
From a law allowing people to shoot bears on their property to one cracking down on street takeovers, there are several new laws sweeping the Sunshine State following this year's legislative session.
Below are some of the more notable ones:
Parenting
- HB 385: Gives courts the power to require parents to use "neutral safe exchange" locations at sheriffs’ offices when they share custody of children.
- HB 415: Directs the Florida Department of Health to set up a website that provides information and links to certain "pregnancy and parenting resources."
- HB 461: Allows for new mothers to no longer be required to report for jury duty if they've given birth within six months of the reporting date.
Education
- SB 1264: Adds the history of communism to required instruction in public schools starting in the 2026-2027 school year.
- HB 931: Authorizes school districts to allow volunteer school chaplains.
- SB 7032: Provides tuition and fee waivers for high-school dropouts who pursue diplomas and workforce credentials at state colleges.
- HB 1291: Prevents "identity politics" from being included in college and university teacher-preparation programs.
- HB 21: Provides $20 million to compensate victims of abuse at the shuttered Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna and another state reform school in Okeechobee County.
- SB 7002: Part of a school "deregulation" effort led by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, includes allowing districts to publish notices of intent to adopt tentative budgets on school board websites instead of in newspapers.
Environment
- HB 87: Bolsters self-defense arguments for people who shoot bears on their property.
- HB 433: Prevents local governments from imposing requirements on businesses about heat-exposure protections for workers.
- HB 1645: Repeals parts of state law about greenhouse-gas emissions and bans wind turbines offshore.
- SB 7028: Includes $200 million to continue the My Safe Florida Home program, which helps residents harden their homes against storms.
Law Enforcement
- HB 601: Restricts citizen review boards from investigating alleged wrongdoing by police officers.
- SB 1764: Increases penalties for participants in "street takeovers."
Politics
- HB 919: Requires political ads that contain "images, video, audio, graphics, or other digital content" created using artificial intelligence to include a disclaimer.
Teens / Young Adults
- HB 49: Eases regulations on hours that 16- and 17-year-old youths can work, including allowing parents and school superintendents to waive a 30-hour-a-week limit when school is in session.
- HB 7063: Prevents strippers under age 21 from working in adult-entertainment businesses.
