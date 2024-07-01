New Florida laws going into effect on July 1: Here are some of the highlights

Governor Ron DeSantis has been busy over the last couple months, signing a plethora of bills into law, and on Monday, over 150 of those bills will go into effect.

From a law allowing people to shoot bears on their property to one cracking down on street takeovers, there are several new laws sweeping the Sunshine State following this year's legislative session.

Below are some of the more notable ones:

Parenting

Education

Environment

Law Enforcement

Politics

Teens / Young Adults

HB 49: , including allowing parents and school superintendents to waive a 30-hour-a-week limit when school is in session. Eases regulations on hours that 16- and 17-year-old youths can work , including allowing parents and school superintendents to waive a 30-hour-a-week limit when school is in session.

HB 7063: Prevents strippers under age 21 from working in adult-entertainment businesses.