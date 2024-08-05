National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical disturbance on heels of Hurricane Debby

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

As Hurricane Debby churns through Florida after making landfall Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring another tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.

A tropical wave located near the Windward Islands is carrying disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The NHC reported any development of the system should be slow to occur over the next couple days while it moves west over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

The NHC gives the system a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 30 percent chance of development over the next week.

According to the NHC, the system is expected to meet more conducive environmental conditions for development later this week as it moves across the western Caribbean or the southern Gulf of Mexico.