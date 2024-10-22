Need financial help after the hurricanes? Here’s how to see if you qualify for FEMA assistance

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Natural disasters are becoming more frequent and costly. Financial advisors say it’s important to have an emergency fund, but many people impacted by the recent storms are in over their heads.

Over the last three weeks, numerous Floridians lost their homes, cars and all of their personal belongings.

Since 2013, Florida has spent nearly $400 billion because of severe weather events like Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Those impacted can apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Click here to see if you qualify.

