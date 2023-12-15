Himalayan singing bowls, therapeutic Nepalese tradition in St. Petersburg

article

A native of Nepal, Alex Gopali, brought the enchanting resonance of Himalayan singing bowls to the heart of St. Petersburg.

"I got involved with singing bowls because, since I was a little kid, I grew up in a family where we did a lot of song healing," shared Alex Gopali.

Gopali moved to the United States and started Gopali Imports on Central Avenue. Here, he shares not only treasures imported from Nepal but also the therapeutic and spiritual richness of Himalayan singing bowls.

Offering private sessions and classes on the artful use of these ancient instruments, Gopali seamlessly blends cultural heritage with holistic well-being.

"The singing bowls really impact people’s lives in different ways, but mostly it’s through inducing intense deep relaxation through sound," said Gopali.

At Gopali Imports, Gopali’s dedication to the health and vitality of others takes center stage.

"It is very important to maintain this tradition, you know, to let people know how our ancestors really took care of themselves when they went through a lot of health issues and stuff like that," explained Gopali.

The resonant frequencies of the singing bowls, deeply ingrained in his Nepalese heritage, induce a state of profound relaxation.

"When you place the ball on the body. It just goes deep into cells, takes person into different state of their mind," explained Gopali. "It just relaxes us immediately."

Through this cultural fusion and ancient practice, Gopali’s mission is to harmonize minds and bodies, bridging the gap from Nepal to St. Pete.

