Standoff underway at Wesley Chapel home after shooting: PCSO

Deputies in Pasco County are on the scene of a standoff that began after a man shot a woman inside a Wesley Chapel home Friday night, according to the sheriff's office.

PCSO says investigators responded to the home off Marquette Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and found the victim, who's being treated for her injuries. Her exact condition has not been released.

Deputies say the suspected shooter refused to come out of the home and is barricaded inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

