The Ringling Art Library is one of the largest research libraries dedicated to art

The Ringling Art Library, a cultural gem nestled within the historic Ringling campus in Sarasota has been an intellectual cornerstone since its establishment in 1946.

Renowned as one of the largest and most comprehensive art research libraries in the southeastern United States, the library’s influence extends far beyond its shelves.

Housed in the education center, the library’s collection mirrors the diverse and extensive holdings of the museum.

"Our library is particularly special because we house numerous materials that you can’t find in other libraries. We stand out as a unique library because we focus on one particular subject, and that is art," said Elisa Hansen of the Ringling Art Library.

With its roots deeply embedded in the cultural heritage of the region, the Ringling Art Library stands as a hub for artistic exploration and scholarly endeavors.

"We also have a rare book collection with sometimes rare books that only have a copy here at the Ringling. Our earliest books go back to the 15th and 16th century," shared Hansen.

Visitors are granted access to a trove of knowledge that aligns with the museum’s collection, fostering a dynamic environment for research, learning, and the appreciation of the arts.

The Ringling Art Library continues to play a role in preserving and promoting the artistic legacy of Sarasota and the southeastern United States.

"We invite everyone to come and explore our incredibly unique art library here at the Ringling Museum. You will be most welcome," said Hansen.