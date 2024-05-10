Roger Fortson’s shooting death by a Florida deputy under investigation

The Florida Division of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of a 23-year-old airman who was killed at his front door by a sheriff's deputy.

The shooting of Roger Fortson was caught on an Okaloosa County deputy's bodycam. It happened at an apartment complex in Fort Walton Beach on May 3.

When the deputy arrived, he was greeted by a woman who said she was told about a domestic disturbance that was spinning out of control.

"She was saying it happens frequently, but this time it was getting out of hand," the woman can be heard saying.

The woman said she had personally heard an incident two weeks ago.

"I was hearing someone yell like shut the [expletive] up, like you stupid B-word and all this other stuff. And I heard a slap like right after, but I wasn't sure where it came from," the woman explained to the deputy.

An unidentified woman can be seen on the deputy's bodycamera telling him there was an incident in unit 1401. Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

She told the deputy the incident happened in unit 1401.

The deputy went alone to the unit, waited 20 seconds, and then knocked on the door. Thirty seconds later, he knocked again and announced himself.

"Sheriff's office, open the door," the deputy can be heard saying in the bodycam video.

The deputy knocked a third time before Fortson opened the door with a gun at his side.

Within four seconds, the deputy fired four rounds in rapid succession.

The deputy yells at Fortson to "drop the gun."

Pictured: U.S. Airman Roger Fortson

Fortson responded that he was no longer holding it.

The deputy says over his radio that shots were fired and calls for EMS.

Fortson died a short time later.

"He's shot up. My baby was shot up," said Fortson's mother, Chantemekki Fortson.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden has promised transparency and said many questions must be answered.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden promised transparency in the case. Expand

"I told Mr. Fortson’s family this afternoon that they have my word, if the shooting is found to be unjustified, their son’s name will be fully vindicated," Aden explained.

Defense attorney and former prosecutor Sara Hammond says it will be key to determine the state of mind of both the deputy and Fortson.

She says the deputy will likely argue he knocked on that door in the context of a potentially violent domestic disturbance call.

"He's not aware if the suspect is armed or not," Hammond shared. "He thinks he's at the correct department, and sees a suspect holding a firearm. Probably presumes that there's someone who's injured in there and reacts."

U.S. Airman Roger Fortson's mother cries as she holds a photo of her son. Expand

She says it's likely the victim's attorneys will point out he didn't move toward the deputy, the gun was down, and that he may have looked through the peephole and did not see anyone.

"He's like, these people are knocking on my door. This is getting out of hand," said Hammond. "He retrieves his firearm. He's holding it down on his side in the manner that he's probably been trained to do, in a non-aggressive stance. And he opens his door, and he gets shot."

Fortson's family says he was on Facetime with his girlfriend through the whole ordeal, and that she heard everything. She will likely be interviewed to determine what Fortson's state of mind might have been as he responded to the deputy knocking on his door.

FDLE and the state attorney are running investigations.

The deputy in question has been placed on administrative leave.

