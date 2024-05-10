Man accused of shooting pregnant woman in Manatee County road rage incident appears in court

A Riverview man accused of shooting a pregnant woman during a Manatee County road rage incident appeared for a short time in court on Friday.

Vincent Steele, 50, is now facing five counts of attempted murder in the shooting. Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said he fired rounds into a truck during the incident after he crashed into the truck while trying to merge.

On the other side of the passenger door, a woman pregnant with twins was struck three times in the shooting. Her fiancé, who was behind the wheel, and her daughter in the backseat were unharmed.

The State Attorney’s Office had witnesses lined up to testify during a bond hearing, but public defender Layron Gaither asked for more time.

"There are several witnesses that I would like to talk to and potentially subpoena before the hearing," said Gaither.

According to Steele's testimony, he had been pulling on the door trying to ask the driver why he hit him when he saw the driver reach for what he believed to be the handle of a pistol. He said he approached the truck in an "irate" state but hadn't chambered a round in his pistol until he saw what he thought was a gun.

The affidavit said once he saw the possible pistol handle, "he retreats, racks a round into his pistol, and starts shooting at the car." It claimed the pickup truck had tints but at a close distance, those tints wouldn't prevent Steele from seeing "an obviously pregnant woman" in the passenger seat.

Witnesses on scene told deputies that Steele ran to the truck and opened fire at "point blank range."

"When you look at the facts of this case and what is alleged, you can see why the state has gone forward and charged him with attempted murder," said Anthony Rickman, a legal expert and criminal defense attorney not involved with this case.

Rickman said Steele’s words and actions will play the biggest role in the case.

"Even in looking at what this defendant is saying and the facts which aren’t the most favorable to him, he will have a significant problem defending this case considering what these witnesses say and even considering what he’s saying," he said.

Steele was cited for reckless driving two years ago by deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. More than a decade ago in Gwinnett County, Georgia, he also faced charges for disrupting a school and for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

"In Florida we all have the right to carry now, we have the right to carry without a concealed carry, but it doesn’t give you the right to get out of your vehicle with that gun displayed and then shoot, not a vehicle over an argument," said Rickman.

Steele’s pretrial detention review will be continued on May 24 at 8:30 a.m.

