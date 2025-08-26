New ‘family lanes’ launching at TPA. Here’s how they could streamline TSA security screenings

The Brief Tampa International Airport is among the latest airports to join the "Families on the Fly" campaign. New "family lanes" are open for families with children 12 and younger. Families do not need to enroll or register with the TSA to use the lanes.



There’s a new option for families flying out of Tampa International Airport, and it’s designed to help speed up the security screening process for all passengers.

‘Families on the Fly’

Big picture view:

Dubbed the "Families on the Fly" campaign, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) initiative is designed for families with children 12 and younger.

The so-called "family lanes" are already up and running at airports in Orlando, Charlotte, Los Angeles, and Honolulu.

TPA is among the latest airports to join the "Families on the Fly" campaign, along with airports in Jacksonville, Charleston, Providence, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Families do not need to enroll or register with the TSA to use the lanes.

READ: TPA continues to expand international routes, more travelers using AI in planning

Local perspective:

TSA spokesperson Daniel Velez spoke with FOX 13 on Tuesday morning about how the screening process will work in the new lanes at TPA.

Velez says families will meet with a transportation security officer (TSO) who will help them divest their items – including strollers, large bags, and backpacks.

"What we’re trying to do here with these new family lanes is make sure families aren’t stressed," Velez said. "They can divest their items, nice and easy. The mom, the dad, the grandparents are even welcome to watch the kids while the TSO officers help one of the other parents put the items in the bins."

Velez also talked about how the new lanes will not only help families, but solo travelers as well.

"When I was in Orlando, I saw nothing but smiles on the families’ faces when they came through," Velez said. "The families were very grateful that TSOs were helping them."

What's next:

TSA officials say the new program will continue being rolled out at select airports through the remainder of the summer.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Transportation Security Administration and Tampa International Airport.