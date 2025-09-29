New Florida laws take effect on Oct. 1, 2025: Here's what to know

From ‘Trooper’s Law’, which creates tougher penalties for those who restrain dogs during natural disasters, to ‘Tristan’s Law’, which provides funding for various programs and initiatives aimed at diverting individuals with mental health issues away from the criminal justice system, more than two dozen new laws are taking effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

Here’s what you need to know about the new fall laws.

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer

HB 113:

The bill changes the law so that law enforcement vehicles no longer have to display agency insignia when pursuing someone who is fleeing or trying to escape from them in certain instances. It also increases the severity ranking for certain offenses related to fleeing from the police in the Criminal Punishment Code. Click here to read bill.

Offenses Involving Motor Vehicles

HB 253:

The law now makes it a more serious crime to drive with certain types of lights on your vehicle in certain situations. It also increases the punishment for altering or covering up license plates. Additionally, it is now a crime to buy, sell, or use devices that hide license plates. Click here to read bill.

Tampering with an Electronic Monitoring Device

HB 437:

The bill revises offense of tampering with electronic monitoring device; provides specified penalty for person under 18 who commits offense; requires revocation of pretrial release of person who tampers with such device while on pretrial release; permits court new bond under specified conditions. Click here to read bill.

Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving only Damage to Vehicle or Property

HB 479:

This bill allows a court to tell a driver who was found guilty of leaving the scene of a crash that damaged someone else's vehicle or property to pay for the damage they caused. Click here to read more.

Driving and Boating Offenses

HB 687:

This law increases the penalties for DUI and BUI manslaughter, as well as vehicular and vessel homicide, if the person has a prior conviction for certain offenses. It also mandates that individuals are informed that refusing to take a breath or urine test after a DUI arrest can result in misdemeanor charges. Additionally, the law establishes criminal penalties for a first refusal to take a breath or urine test after a DUI arrest and ranks offenses on the Criminal Punishment Code's severity chart. Click here to read bill.

Aggravating Factors for Capital Felonies

HB 693:

This law adds another factor that can make a crime punishable by death penalty if the victim was gathered with one or more people for certain activities. Click here to read bill.

Utility Relocation

HB 703:

This bill states that a portion of the money collected from communications services tax will be given to the Department of Commerce for the Utility Relocation Reimbursement Grant Program. This program will help service providers with the costs of relocating utilities. The bill also reduces the amount of money transferred into the Local Government Half-cent Sales Tax Clearing Trust Fund by a certain percentage. Service providers can apply for reimbursement of relocation expenses through this program. The Department of Revenue will deposit money into a trust fund to fund the program, starting on a specific date. The bill also includes an appropriation for this program. Click here to read bill.

Sexual Images

HB 757:

This law prohibits a person from possessing with intent to promote specified depictions including lewd or lascivious image; prohibits a person from soliciting, possessing, controlling, or intentionally viewing depiction including lewd or lascivious image; provides criteria that may be used to evidence actual or simulated lewd exhibition of genitals; prohibits person from soliciting depiction including child pornography; prohibits person from willfully generating an altered sexual depiction of an identifiable person, without consent; prohibits person from soliciting an altered sexual depiction of an identifiable person without consent; prohibits person from possessing with intent to maliciously promote altered sexual depiction of identifiable person without consent. Click here to read bill.

Offenses Involving Children

HB 777:

This law states that not knowing a victim's age, lying about a victim's age, or believing the victim was older is not a defense in cases where the victim's age is important. The law also changes the age of victims in cases involving luring or enticing offenses. It is now illegal to lure or entice someone out of a building, home, or vehicle for any reason other than a lawful one. Click here to read bill.

Tampering with, Harassing, or Retaliating against Court Officials

HB 1049:

This law establishes criminal penalties for individuals who threaten or harass specific court personnel, tamper with court officials, intentionally harass court officials with harmful intent, or retaliate against court officials for participating in official investigations or proceedings. Click here to read bill.

Unmanned Aircraft and Unmanned Aircraft Systems

HB 1121:

The law has been updated to include a new definition of "critical infrastructure facility" and allows for certain exceptions to the rule against flying drones over these facilities. The penalties for certain actions involving drones have been increased. The law also defines "unmanned aircraft" and "unmanned aircraft system" and prohibits certain actions involving them, with exceptions. There are criminal penalties for violating these rules, and the law applies to all individuals. Click here to read bill.

Registration of Sexual Predators and Sexual Offenders

HB 1351:

The law has been updated to change the rules for how sexual predators and offenders are required to report their information. This includes changes to the online reporting system and how their information is verified. The law also updates the reporting requirements for sexual offenders and changes how their information is verified. Click here to read bill.

Sexual Cyber Harassment

HB 1451:

The law has been changed to make the penalties harsher for people who are convicted of the same crime multiple times. It also now prohibits violations for financial gain and allows for punitive damages to be awarded in civil cases. Additionally, there is now a time limit for when someone can be prosecuted for these offenses. Click here to read bill.

Sexual Offenses by Persons Previously Convicted of Sexual Offenses

HB 1455:

Provides mandatory minimum sentences for specified sexual offenses when committed by persons who have previously committed specified sexual offenses; provides requirements for such sentences. Click here to read bill.

OGSR/Financial Technology Sandbox Applications/OFR

HB 7003 :

Removes scheduled repeal of exemption from public records requirements for certain information held by Office of Financial Regulation in Financial Technology Sandbox applications. Click here to read bill.

Abandoning Restrained Dogs During Natural Disasters "Trooper’s Law"

SB 150 :

This law provides criminal penalties for restraining a dog outside during a natural disaster and thereafter abandoning the dog, etc. Click here to read bill.

Mental Health "Tristan Murphy Act"

SB 168 :

The "Tristin Murphy Act" is a law that provides funding for various programs and initiatives aimed at diverting individuals with mental health issues away from the criminal justice system. This includes training for 911 operators and emergency medical technicians, support for veterans’ treatment court programs, grants for misdemeanor mental health diversion programs, grants for pretrial felony mental health diversion programs, and expanding eligibility for the Forensic Hospital Diversion Pilot Program to include Hillsborough County. Click here to read bill.

Flood Disclosures

SB 948 :

This law requires landlords to provide specific information to potential tenants before they sign a lease agreement. If a landlord does not truthfully disclose flood information and a tenant experiences significant loss or damage as a result, the tenant can terminate the lease by giving written notice and returning the property within a certain timeframe. Additionally, developers of residential condominiums must provide certain information to potential buyers before a sales contract is signed, and mobile home park owners must provide specific information to potential tenants before a rental agreement is signed. Click here to read bill.

Local Government Land Regulation

SB 1080 :

This law requires counties and municipalities to clearly state the minimum information needed for certain applications. It also changes the timeframes for processing applications for development permits or orders. Additionally, the law prohibits school districts from charging certain fees unless they meet specific requirements. Local governments are allowed to use certain fees for activities related to obtaining or finalizing building permits. Municipalities are also required to specify the minimum information needed for certain applications. Click here to read bill.

Installation or Use of Tracking Devices or Applications

SB 1168 :

This law increases the penalties for someone who knowingly puts a tracking device on another person's property without permission, or uses a tracking device to monitor someone's location or movements without their consent, in order to commit a dangerous crime. Click here to read bill.

Assault or Battery on a Utility Worker

SB 1386 :

This law defines a "utility worker" and allows for certain offenses committed against a utility worker while they are working on critical infrastructure to be reclassified as more serious offenses. Click here to read bill.

Capital Human Trafficking of Vulnerable Persons for Sexual Exploitation

SB 1804 :

This law allows a defendant's recorded confession or admission to be used as evidence in trials involving severe human trafficking cases. It also mandates that individuals convicted of severe human trafficking for sexual exploitation be labeled as sexual predators. Additionally, it prohibits adults from organizing or managing ventures that involve trafficking children under 12 years old or individuals who are mentally incapacitated for sexual exploitation. Click here to read bill.

OGSR/Site-specific Location Information for Endangered and Threatened Species

SB 7000 :

This amendment removes the expiration date of an exemption that allows certain location information about endangered and threatened species to be kept confidential from public records requests. Click here to read bill.

OGSR/Department of Financial Services

SB 7010 :

This amendment changes the list of records that are exempt from public records requirements for the Department of Financial Services when it is acting as a receiver. It also removes the expiration date of this exemption. Click here to read bill.

OGSR/Parental Consent Requirements Before Terminating a Pregnancy

SB 7018 :

This amendment changes the rules about keeping private the information that could identify a minor who is seeking court approval to have an abortion without parental consent. It removes the expiration date of this privacy exemption. Click here to read bill.