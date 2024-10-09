Expand / Collapse search
Video: Dog tied to pole on Tampa interstate rescued as Hurricane Milton draws near

By
Updated  October 9, 2024 1:10pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

Dog tied to pole rescued in Tampa

Troopers rescued a dog they found tied to a pole on I-75 in Tampa as Hurricane Milton approached the area.

TAMPA, Fla. - A dog left to fend for himself during Hurricane Milton has been rescued by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Troopers say they found a dog tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd. on Wednesday morning.  

Video shows the dog standing in a puddle of water that was up to its chest. 

READ: Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm weakens to Cat. 4, Florida landfall as 'dangerous' storm expected

The dog barked at troopers as they approached, telling him it would be okay and that they didn’t blame him for barking. 

Troopers rescued a dog found tied to a pole on I-75 near Brice B Downs Blvd. on Wednesday morning. Image is courtesy of FHP.

Troopers rescued a dog found tied to a pole on I-75 near Brice B Downs Blvd. on Wednesday morning. Image is courtesy of FHP. 

FHP warns dog owners not to "do this to your pets."

Hurricane Milton, which strengthened to a Category 5 storm before weakening to a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday morning, is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast early Thursday morning.

