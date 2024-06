Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A brand new cruise ship is sailing into the Port of Tampa Bay on Monday morning.

Margaritaville at Sea's newest flagship boat, Islander, has arrived in Tampa from Belfast, Northern Island.

In Belfast, the ship was transformed, undergoing an extensive change into a showcase of the ‘Margaritaville lifestyle.’

The Islander will sail from Port Tampa Bay to Key West and the Caribbean on four to seven-night itineraries.