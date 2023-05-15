New pizza truck opens this weekend, giving away 500 free slices in Tampa

A new mobile pizza joint is coming to Tampa. Cipriano Zonin is bringing generations of family recipes into a new concept that keeps the tradition alive and offers authentic Italian on the go.

The business is named after Co-Founder Ashley Salmon’s great-grandfather Cipriano Zonin, a native of Italy. The family had an Italian sausage company and signature recipes, which were passed down.

Zonin uses ingredients like imported Italian plum tomatoes, Luganiga sausage, Italian double-zero flour, house-made Sicilian cream sauce, and more. Their four specialty pizzas are made in a stone oven and served by the slice.

READ: Famous Mel’s Hot Dogs up for sale, owner looking for buyer to carry on legacy of Tampa business

On May 19th, also known as National Pizza Party Day, the business will give away 500 slices of pizza between two events.

The grand opening will be held at Tiny Tap Tavern at 2105 W. Morrison Ave. in South Tampa from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 19th. Three hundred slices will be given away there, one per person.

Cipriano Zonin will also be at Water Street Tampa’s Pawty in the Plaza event on Saturday, May 20, giving away another 200 free slices from 3 to 6 pm.