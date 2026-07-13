New Port Richey cryotherapy business offers specialized treatment for retired K9's
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Former working dogs in Pasco County are receiving high-tech medical treatments to ease chronic pain and improve their quality of life after years of service.
New Port Richey canine therapy
What we know:
Thomas DeLuca, the director of the Pasco Retired K-9 Foundation, explained that retired police dogs often suffer from arthritis, joint swelling and neurological issues. German Shepherds are especially prone to hip dysplasia, and veterinary bills for handlers can easily reach $10,000 for a single trip, according to the foundation.
To ease this burden, the foundation partnered with Cryo-Eeze in New Port Richey to offer free treatments like red light therapy and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. These non-invasive sessions are funded jointly by the foundation and the business' non-profit arm, Cryoeeze22.
Cryoeeze22 local impact
What they're saying:
"We're here to give people a better quality of life and animals a better quality of life," said Cryo-Eeze owner Ryder Gaston, an Army veteran who emphasized that this mission is their core focus.
The treatments have already helped Jagger, a 10-year-old retired K9 whose handler says he is active again without hip pain.
Upcoming Pasco fundraisers
What's next:
The Pasco Retired K-9 Foundation will host its 9th Annual Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club. Supporters can also attend the 4th Annual Cryoeeze22 Gala on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Kontos Hall in New Port Richey.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Pasco Retired K-9 Foundation and Cryo-Eeze, who explained how the therapies help retired working dogs, as well as retired K-9 handlers.