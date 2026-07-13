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New Port Richey cryotherapy business offers specialized treatment for retired K9's

By
FOX 13 News
New Port Richey
Published July 13, 2026 10:27 PM EDT
Published July 13, 2026 10:27 PM EDT
Help for retired K9's
Help for retired K9's

Help for retired K9's

Former working dogs in Pasco County are receiving high-tech medical treatments to ease chronic pain and improve their quality of life after years of service. FOX 13's Jennifer Kveglis reports. 

The Brief

    • Retired K9s in New Port Richey are receiving free, non-invasive therapies to treat joint pain and arthritis from years of duty.
    • A local non-profit has partnered with a cryotherapy business to fully fund these specialized treatments for retired working dogs.
    • Foundation leaders report the therapy is helping these former police dogs stay comfortable and active throughout their retirement.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Former working dogs in Pasco County are receiving high-tech medical treatments to ease chronic pain and improve their quality of life after years of service.

New Port Richey canine therapy

What we know:

Thomas DeLuca, the director of the Pasco Retired K-9 Foundation, explained that retired police dogs often suffer from arthritis, joint swelling and neurological issues. German Shepherds are especially prone to hip dysplasia, and veterinary bills for handlers can easily reach $10,000 for a single trip, according to the foundation.

To ease this burden, the foundation partnered with Cryo-Eeze in New Port Richey to offer free treatments like red light therapy and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. These non-invasive sessions are funded jointly by the foundation and the business' non-profit arm, Cryoeeze22.

Cryoeeze22 local impact

What they're saying:

"We're here to give people a better quality of life and animals a better quality of life," said Cryo-Eeze owner Ryder Gaston, an Army veteran who emphasized that this mission is their core focus. 

The treatments have already helped Jagger, a 10-year-old retired K9 whose handler says he is active again without hip pain.

Upcoming Pasco fundraisers

What's next:

The Pasco Retired K-9 Foundation will host its 9th Annual Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club. Supporters can also attend the 4th Annual Cryoeeze22 Gala on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Kontos Hall in New Port Richey.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Pasco Retired K-9 Foundation and Cryo-Eeze, who explained how the therapies help retired working dogs, as well as retired K-9 handlers.

New Port RicheyPets and Animals