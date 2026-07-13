The Brief Retired K9s in New Port Richey are receiving free, non-invasive therapies to treat joint pain and arthritis from years of duty. A local non-profit has partnered with a cryotherapy business to fully fund these specialized treatments for retired working dogs. Foundation leaders report the therapy is helping these former police dogs stay comfortable and active throughout their retirement.



Former working dogs in Pasco County are receiving high-tech medical treatments to ease chronic pain and improve their quality of life after years of service.

New Port Richey canine therapy

What we know:

Thomas DeLuca, the director of the Pasco Retired K-9 Foundation, explained that retired police dogs often suffer from arthritis, joint swelling and neurological issues. German Shepherds are especially prone to hip dysplasia, and veterinary bills for handlers can easily reach $10,000 for a single trip, according to the foundation.

To ease this burden, the foundation partnered with Cryo-Eeze in New Port Richey to offer free treatments like red light therapy and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. These non-invasive sessions are funded jointly by the foundation and the business' non-profit arm, Cryoeeze22.

Cryoeeze22 local impact

What they're saying:

"We're here to give people a better quality of life and animals a better quality of life," said Cryo-Eeze owner Ryder Gaston, an Army veteran who emphasized that this mission is their core focus.

The treatments have already helped Jagger, a 10-year-old retired K9 whose handler says he is active again without hip pain.

Upcoming Pasco fundraisers

What's next:

The Pasco Retired K-9 Foundation will host its 9th Annual Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club. Supporters can also attend the 4th Annual Cryoeeze22 Gala on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Kontos Hall in New Port Richey.