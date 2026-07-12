Driver loses control of car, strikes utility pole: FHP

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The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman was hospitalized after losing control of her vehicle on US-19. The vehicle struck a ditch and sidewalk before landing upright on a utility pole.



The Florida Highway Patrol said a woman was injured after losing control of her car on US-19.

Utility pole crash

What we know:

According to FHP, a 29-year-old New Port Richey woman was driving northbound on US-19. While driving past the intersection of Sunray Drive, she lost control of her vehicle.

The car, a Mazda CX30, entered the north-east shoulder, collided with a ditch, a sidewalk, guide wires that were supporting a utility pole and then the pole itself.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the woman lost control of the vehicle.