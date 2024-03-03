New prescription drug drop-off boxes in Hernando County
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Permanent drug drop-off boxes were installed at three locations in Hernando County, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
The boxes are located at:
- The main office at 18900 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville (Regular Business Hours)
- The District 2 office at 7499 Forest Oaks Blvd, Spring Hill (Regular Business Hours)
- Hernando County Detention Center at 16425 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill (24 Hours)
The boxes allow citizens to dispose of unwanted, unused, and/or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications as well as veterinarian prescriptions. There is no cost to drop off unwanted/unused medications, according to officials.
"While attending community events, I am often asked when the next drug disposal event will occur. Because of this constant need, I felt it important to provide our citizens with a year-round location where they can dispose of unwanted medications, especially those that might be tempting to a drug abuser. I hope that every citizen makes an effort to partner with us by turning in their unneeded, potentially addictive and/or dangerous drugs in an effort to take them out of their houses and off the streets," shared Sheriff Al Nienhuis.
The following items cannot be disposed of in the drop-off box and can be disposed of at the landfill at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville:
- Needles, sharps, and/or syringes
- Any Liquids
- Inhalers
The drop-off box inside the lobby at the sheriff’s office is small, so officials ask that large quantities of unwanted medications are taken directly to a landfill.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter