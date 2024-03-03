New prescription drug drop-off boxes in Hernando County

Permanent drug drop-off boxes were installed at three locations in Hernando County, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The boxes are located at:

The main office at 18900 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville (Regular Business Hours)

The District 2 office at 7499 Forest Oaks Blvd, Spring Hill (Regular Business Hours)

Hernando County Detention Center at 16425 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill (24 Hours)

The boxes allow citizens to dispose of unwanted, unused, and/or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications as well as veterinarian prescriptions. There is no cost to drop off unwanted/unused medications, according to officials.

"While attending community events, I am often asked when the next drug disposal event will occur. Because of this constant need, I felt it important to provide our citizens with a year-round location where they can dispose of unwanted medications, especially those that might be tempting to a drug abuser. I hope that every citizen makes an effort to partner with us by turning in their unneeded, potentially addictive and/or dangerous drugs in an effort to take them out of their houses and off the streets," shared Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

The following items cannot be disposed of in the drop-off box and can be disposed of at the landfill at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville:

Needles, sharps, and/or syringes

Any Liquids

Inhalers

The drop-off box inside the lobby at the sheriff’s office is small, so officials ask that large quantities of unwanted medications are taken directly to a landfill.

