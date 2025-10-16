New tropical wave being monitored, expected to enter Caribbean Sea early next week

The Brief A new tropical wave is being monitored as it crosses the main development region. It's expected to enter the Caribbean Sea early next week. As of Thursday, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance of formation within the next seven days – 20%. Right now, the mainland U.S. will have well over a week to monitor its progress.



What we know:

As of Thursday, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance of formation within the next seven days – 20%. FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes said short-term development is unlikely, but conditions could become more favorable for formation if it makes it into the central and western Caribbean by the end of next week.

Waters are abnormally warm in this region and could support a tropical storm or hurricane, Rhodes said.

What we don't know:

However, it's too early to speculate on its exact path. Rhodes said the position of our jet stream, speed and strength of the storm are all still unknown right now.

Rhodes also said that many weather models still don't show anything developing despite a growing signal that something could form. Right now, the mainland U.S. will have well over a week to monitor its progress.

What's next:

Melissa is the next name on our 2025 storm naming list.