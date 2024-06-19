Newest food hall opens this fall in St. Pete

The newest food hall in the Tampa Bay area will open its doors this fall.

Central Park St. Pete is a five-story, close to 28,000 square foot space located at 551 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

"This community is very vibrant and young," Robert Castellon, the director of operations for Hi Hospitality Group, said. "It's got a little bit of a kind of Bohemian artistic element that we really enjoy, and it's very indicative from where a lot of us are from."

Castellon said that’s what drew him and the company’s owners to create Central Park St. Pete. The name is a nod to both their hometown, and to the location of the food hall that they hope to open in November.

"New York has a special place in our heart, and we're also on Central Avenue," he said.

Castellon said the general contractors have finished most of their work, and now they’re working with the interior designers on the concepts.

"We really wanted to design something that offered something for everyone," Castellon said. "So, we have everything ranging from kind of elevated, full-service dining to just being able to come in, grab and go. We anticipate doing a lot of takeout and delivery as well, and everything in between."

The food hall will include Kojo Restaurant, featuring Pan-Asian food and the rooftop bar; Bar Hana; Strawberry Fields, a health-focused spot; Palm Avenue Deli; Speaks Pasta; Constellation Burger; Don Ricardo’s Taqueria and a high-end cocktail bar in the basement. There will also be a members-only club and more.

This will be the second location for some of the restaurants, like Kojo.

"Our concept has done very well in Sarasota, but St. Pete is a younger crowd," said Castellon. "It's turning into more of a walking city. We're really excited to see how that translates in a different market."

There will also be a 23-foot TV wall inside that will play sporting events and big events, like award shows.

In November, the first two floors with the quick service options and an ice cream shop will open. They’ll open the rest of the floors over the following months, totaling 11 dining concepts, a rooftop bar and private event spaces.

