U.S. seeing small business boom, benefiting buyers in Tampa Bay Area

There are 33 million small businesses in the U.S., making up 99% of all businesses in the nation.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say, there’s been a small business boom with more family-owned and "side hustle" opportunities popping up, especially in Tampa Bay.

We spoke to the founder of Young Entrepreneurs of America who’s working with people in Tampa looking to make the big leap.

"People realize they aren’t as safe in their jobs, so they are interested in what [business ownership] would look like, but that doesn’t mean they have taken the leap," said Brock Laramee.

His advice: "Pick something that you love. If you work on something you like, it’s not going to feel like work, and you’re going to keep on doing it and that’s what is going to make you successful."

In a recent poll, Americans were asked how they would respond if a recession or another pandemic impacted their jobs this year. 30% said they would actively seek starting their own business, according to Constant Contact.

A Constant Contact expert said the boom also benefits buyers.

"That entrepreneurial spirit really seems to be thriving," Dave Charest said. "When you think of small businesses, these are typically people in your local community, people that you know, that you frequent [interactions] or have a relationship that you don’t have with the big box store. People actually do want to support and shop small during these times."

A mom and daughter Tampa-based small business -- ‘Elegant Escape Picnics’ -- just started two months ago. They say it’s helped them take their passion projects and creativity and turn it into their job.

"It makes me feel good to make other people feel good, and it’s a fun thing for us to do and get in touch with our creativity side, but we’re just starting," said owner Cameron Smith.

"We hope we can grow! We have two clients so far," Smith's mom, Lisa, added.

They are just a few of the many smart minds of Tampa Bay working to use their unique skills to become their own boss.