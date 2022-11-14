Nick Cannon, soon to be father of 12, talks yearly multi-million child support bill

article

Amidst news that Nick Cannon's brood is continuing to expand, with the TV host announcing Alyssa Scott is pregnant with his soon-to-be 12th child, the 42-year-old father is talking about the hefty child-support bill he pays on an annual basis.

A report from The Sun claimed that Cannon "nearly paid $3 million a year in child support," however the musician and actor told The Neighborhood Talk that the actual number is much larger.

"I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he said.

He also shared, "I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child."

NICK CANNON EXPECTING 11TH CHILD, HIS 2ND WITH MODEL ALYSSA SCOTT

On Saturday, Cannon announced the birth of his eleventh child, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon, with Abbey De La Rosa. He wrote in part on Instagram to De La Rosa and his new baby girl, "You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

The couple is already parents to Zion and Zillion, 17 months.

Cannon also shares twins Monroe and Morrocan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

NICK CANNON WELCOMES BABY NUMBER 10: 'ANOTHER BLESSING'

Nick Cannon attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Scott, who is the mother of her and Cannon's late son Zen, announced her pregnancy with the "Masked Singer" host on November 3.

Cannon has three children with Brittany Bell: Golden, 5; Powerful, 18 months; and Rise, 1 month.

He welcomed his first child, Onyx, 2 months, with Lanisha Cole in September, and Legendary Love, 4 months, with Brie Tiesi.