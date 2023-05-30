Nikki Alcaraz: Missing Tennessee woman found in California

After being missing for more than three weeks, Tennessee mother Nikki Alcaraz has been found safe in Northern California, according to officials.

Alcaraz had been missing since May 6. She and her boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton, had been taking a road trip to Orange County, when the trip derailed in New Mexico. The couple allegedly got into a fight and a witness said they saw Stratton punching Alcaraz. When police arrived, they separated the couple, but neither wanted to press charges.

On May 6, a friend from California drove to New Mexico to pick Alcaraz up, but she said she wasn’t leaving without Stratton. That’s when the couple was last seen.

(KSAZ)

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

Three days later, officials said someone sent a text from her phone saying she was on her way to California. A license plate reader also spotted her Jeep at a shopping center in Arizona, but the couple has yet to resurface.

Nikki Alcaraz with her boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton (KSAZ)

On May 30, authorities in Northern California received a tip that Alcaraz had been spotted at a Walmart in Redding over Memorial Day Weekend. Later Tuesday, Redding Police confirmed to KTTV sister station KTVU in San Francisco that Alcaraz had been found safe by authorities in Eureka, and is no longer considered missing.

There has still been no word on Stratton's location. Anyone who's seen him is asked to contact authorities.